Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Achieving health and fitness goals in the new year

It’s a time gyms see an increase in memberships as people begin working on their new year’s...
It’s a time gyms see an increase in memberships as people begin working on their new year’s resolutions.(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - By this time next week the holiday season will be wrapped up and a new year will begin.

It’s a time gyms see an increase in memberships as people begin working on their new year’s resolutions.

“We start seeing an increase in business as soon as cool weather hits and people don’t want to be outside anymore,” Val Holmes, co-owner of Valley Fitness said.

Holmes said what brings many of Valley Fitness’s customers in is the variety and fitness activities they offer.

“We have a pool. We have classes. We have classes that are tailored toward seniors. We have classes that are a little more you know aggressive, so there’s something here for everybody,” Holmes said.

Holmes said the hardest part for those just starting in the gym is the intimidation factor.

“It’s kind of like the tortoise and the hare, slow and steady. You’re going to see better results than if you try to come in every day two hours a day for two weeks until you just hate it,” Holmes said.

Holmes said to set short-term goals for yourself to obtain the best results and stay motivated in your resolutions.

”You’ve got to fit it into your lifestyle. If you can take out 45 minutes or an hour, two or three times a week and you can just be consistent with that and you look forward to coming in and working out, you’re doing different stuff ... once people start working out, they naturally want to start maybe eating healthier and everything kind of falls in line,” Holmes said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stony Point Road sign
Police release name of victim in Stony Point Rd. investigation
Albemarle County Police Department (FILE)
Suspect charged in Stony Point Road homicide
(LGBTQ flag file)
Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage could soon be abolished
The DeBord family says they are mourning the loss of their son who died after coming down with...
Family says 12-year-old son died after getting the flu: ‘Our sweet angel was called home’
Photo provided by the Albemarle County Police Department.
Albemarle Co. police make arrest in package theft investigation

Latest News

Outside of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health participating in national gun safety campaign
ACAC
Frozen pipes are bursting, shutting businesses down in central Virginia
(FILE)
People returning, exchanging gifts despite most Christmas shopping online this year
Sign for People And Congregations Engaged with Ministry (PACEM) (FILE)
PACEM working to meet shelter demand