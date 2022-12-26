Advertise With Us
Zeus Digital Theater brings tradition and large crowds to Christmas Day

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Zeus Digital Theater in Waynesboro is one of the few places you could find open on Christmas Day.

“We noticed that there’s a lot of families that have family tradition where they wake up do their whole present ceremony type of thing, and they’ll you know kind want to still do something at the end of the day maybe a dinner or come to the movie,” Cody Duff, General Manager at Zeus Digital Theater said.

Duff said this year, the Avatar 2 movie is what most people are coming in to see.

“What’s drawing people in most right now is definitely Avatar 2,” Duff said. “We have two older Christmas movies that we kind of just replay throughout Christmas to give people the ability to have that memory again.”

Duff said Christmas morning they had more than 150 moviegoers at the first showings, but their biggest crowds come for the evening and nighttime viewings.

”A lot of people are done doing all of their family activities and they all want to go out and relax so if they can see a movie I guess that’s one thing they can do that makes the day a little bit better,” Duff said.

