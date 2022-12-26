When in doubt, throw it out: Food experts provide leftover safety tips

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There may be some leftovers sitting in your fridge after Christmas, but there are some things to keep in mind when it comes to food safety.

Experts from foodsafety.gov say you should remember the two-hour rule: all perishable food should be refrigerated within two hours of coming out of the oven or refrigerator.

They say you should store leftover food in small, shallow containers and you need to eat or freeze those leftovers within four days.

If you store food in the freezer, they say you’re going to want to eat those within two to six months, and when in doubt, throw it out.

