Week Trends Warm and Dry

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Conditions trend warm and dry for most of the week with intermittent cloudiness. Tracking rain for New Years Eve and possibly into New Years day.

Tonight: Clear and calm. Low’s in the teens.

Monday: Partly sunny, could see increased cloud cover in the afternoon and evening. High’s in the mid 30′s. Low’s in the 20′s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40′s. Low’s in the 20′s.

Wednesday: Sunny and seasonable. Highs around 50.

Thursday: Sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 50′s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, but clouds increase towards the afternoon and evening. Highs well above average in the upper 50′s.

New Years Eve: Mostly cloudy and rain. High’s in the mid to upper 50′s.

New Years Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with possible showers early in the day. Highs in the mid 60′s.

