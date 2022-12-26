Water authority expects increase in water line breaks this week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As temperatures warm this week from freezing into the 50s or 60s, Western Virginia Water Authority (WVWA) expects an increase in water line breaks.

While WVWA crews are repairing only three breaks as of Monday morning, with most calls turning out to be frozen pipes on customers’ property, the utility, is gearing up for a busy week, according to spokesperson Sarah Baumgardner.

“At this point, the ground is frozen; however, with the rather dramatic forecasted warm-up and potential for rain, the ground will thaw rapidly,” says Baumgardner. “As the ground thaws, it will move and put pressure on the rigid pipes. This tends to result in an increase in the number of breaks.”

Western Virginia Water Authority urges customers to “please be careful if driving past a work zone, and please have patience as we get to all the repairs. The Western Virginia Water Authority has 1,500 miles of water line in our service area, and the crews will respond as quickly as possible. An average break takes about 6 hours to identify, have VA811 locate all other utilities in the area, dig, repair and restore the road.”

Baumgardner says if homeowners have frozen pipes, they should warm them up slowly. “As water in a pipe freezes, it expands. This can result in a cracked or broken pipe that is not evident while the water is still frozen. As it thaws, water will escape from that pipe. If water is escaping from a break, turn off your main water valve, the valve that allows water to enter your home’s plumbing.”

WVWA says, “Now is a good time for residents to find where their main water valve is located. You will want to get it turned off quickly in case of a water line break. This valve is typically located on the water line that enters your home through a basement wall or near your washing machine or water heater if you don’t have a basement.”

