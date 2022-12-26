Advertise With Us
Warm and Dry Week Ahead

Ending the Year with Showers
By Dominique Smith
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The warm and dry trend continues through the week. A system will bring increased cloud coverage on Friday and rain through the weekend to end the year.

Tonight: Clearing and cold. Lows in the 20′s.

Tuesday: Sunny and mild. Highs in the lower 40′s. Lows in the 20′s.

Wednesday: Sunny and warming. Highs around 50. Lows in the upper 20′s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50′s.

Friday: Partly sunny, clouds increasing. Highs around 60.

New Years Eve: Rainy but seasonable temperatures. Highs in the mid 50′s.

New Years Day: Chance for early rain showers. Highs in the low 60′s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

NBC29 Weather 6pm