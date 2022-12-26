Advertise With Us
UVA student gives literal meaning to ‘head in the clouds’

Gillian Moore, a UVA student, private pilot, cognitive sciences major
Gillian Moore, a UVA student, private pilot, cognitive sciences major
By Dominga Murray
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gillian Moore, a second-year University of Virginia student, is making waves at only 20-years-old.

Moore has two years of experience in the sky, studying to obtain her commercial pilot license.

“My first flight experience in a small plane was my 18th birthday present,” Moore said.

She begins most weekday mornings on UVA Grounds taking classes. By afternoon, Moore finds herself among the clouds as a private pilot. From thousands of feet above, she engages with thousands of followers online via TikTok and Instagram.

“Having a social media presence has been one of the most unexpected but most fun parts of me being involved in aviation,” Moore said.

She stands as an inspiration to many female aviators, an anomalous demographic.

“Through it [social media] I’ve gotten to see a lot of female aviators that you wouldn’t normally see flying your Delta or United flights because there really aren’t a ton of female airline pilots in U.S.,” Moore said. “Less than 6% of commercial pilots are female in the U.S., so being exposed to that via social media has been a really cool experience.”

Forty flight hours, a written and an oral test, were all requirements before Moore could receive her private license. As of Christmas 2022, she only needs 25 more flight hours before she can have her commercial pilot’s license.

“Flying is definitely expensive and that’s why I’ve really been excited to join a lot of female organizations and other pilot organizations that offer a lot of scholarships, like the AOPA and The Ninety-Nines, which are pilot associations and female pilots associations respectively,” Moore said.

She says her best advice for anyone interested in their own aviation journey is to book a discovery flight. Her introduction came at only 18-years-old, a gift from her father at Washington International Flight School.

Donations to the AOPA and The Ninety-Nines, Inc. for other aspiring aviators can be made through the hyperlinks above.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

