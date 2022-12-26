UVA Health participating in national gun safety campaign

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is teaming up with dozens of hospitals as part of a national campaign to encourage discussion around gun storage safety.

“As a physician who works in the hospital, I see the tragedy, I see the results,” Doctor Lyn McDaniel said.

Dr. McDaniel is a pediatric hospitalist at UVA Health. She wants to see fewer tragedies involving firearms, especially as she witnesses the impacts firsthand.

“It can devastate a family, it devastates a community, and it really, honestly, affects those of us who care for them. So, I think we are very much in the right place to show how important it is to keep our kids safe,” the doctor said.

The Northwell Gun Safet Coalition was started by Northwell Health in New York in September. Now, more than 85 hospitals are signing on to help. UVA Health and UVA Children’s Hospital are involved.

It is an awareness campaign, with UVA Health being a resource for parents to ask questions about gun safety. Dr. McDaniel says it’s important to have those conversations. She encourages parents to feel comfortable asking about whether there’s guns in the house and how they’re stored, if their child visits a friend’s house.

“It’s got to normalize making it OK,” she said.

She wants to educate parents on storing guns safely if they are going to own them. It’s about opening up conversation so she can help others. The doctor says guns are the leading cause of death in children across the country, and she hopes this campaign will help change that.

