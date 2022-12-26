Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

String of house fires in Augusta County over the weekend

First responders in Augusta County had their hands full through Christmas Eve into Christmas morning.
Multiple families are now displaced after a string of fires broke out in Augusta County late...
Multiple families are now displaced after a string of fires broke out in Augusta County late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Multiple families are now displaced after a string of fires broke out in Augusta County late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

First responders in Augusta County had their hands full through Christmas Eve into Christmas morning. The first call of the night came in shortly after 5 p.m.

According to Staunton Fire and Rescue, engines were dispatched to a house fire on Hanky Mountain Highway.

Crews from Staunton, Churchville, Mt. Solon, Swoope and Augusta County, along with tanks from Bridgewater and Clover Hill, assisted in putting the fire out. Staunton Fire and Rescue said the home was a total loss.

Then, just after midnight Christmas morning, crews were dispatched to William Cousins Road. Staunton, Swoope, Augusta County, Churchville, Verona, Middlebrook and Riverheads all assisted.

Staunton Fire and Rescue said they arrived to heavy smoke and fire showing. They said crews were on the scene until 3 a.m. putting out the flames. Staunton Fire and Rescue said the home is heavily damaged.

Around 8:45 Sunday morning crews were sent out to Cedar Green Road. Staunton Fire said heavy smoke and fire were showing from the front of the home.

Swoope, Staunton, Churchville, Augusta County, Verona and Middlebrook assisted in this house fire as well. Staunton Fire said one person was taken to the hospital from this scene.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stony Point Road sign
Police release name of victim in Stony Point Rd. investigation
Albemarle County Police Department (FILE)
Suspect charged in Stony Point Road homicide
(LGBTQ flag file)
Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage could soon be abolished
Police investigating in the North Berkshire Road area.
Police investigating North Berkshire Rd. shooting, woman taken to hospital
Photo provided by the Albemarle County Police Department.
Albemarle Co. police make arrest in package theft investigation

Latest News

The theater shows a selection of Christmas movies and new releases.
Zeus Digital Theater brings tradition and large crowds to Christmas Day
Bibles in a church pew
Christmas morning church service
Pride flag (FILE)
Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage could soon be abolished
Santa bringing gifts to patients at UVA Children's Hospital
Santa Claus visits patients and families at UVA Children’s Hospital