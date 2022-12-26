Slowly Turning Milder Last Week of Year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperatures remaining colder than average today. Clouds will increase ahead of a weak weather system passing by tonight.

Staying dry through Friday with a slow warming trend into New Year’s weekend.

The next storm system due in for the weekend will bring rainfall.

Monday: Clouds arrive with highs in the 30s. Light and variable breeze.

Monday night: Clearing and cold. Lows upper 10s to lower 20s.

Tuesday: Sunshine, blue sky. Highs lower 40s. Lows mid 20s.

Wednesday: Sunny. High near 50 degrees. Lows upper 20s.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs mid 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 50s. Lows near 40 degrees.

Saturday: Rain arrives. Highs mid 50s. Lows near 50 degrees.

Sunday: A few rain showers. Milder with highs in the lower 60s.

