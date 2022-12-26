Report: Average Charlottesville utility bill higher than statewide average

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A report by doxo Insights finds people in Charlottesville pay, on average, more than $500 a month for their utilities.

The average amount statewide is $299, according to the same study.

“So, in places where it’s warm in the summer, oftentimes in places where there’s humidity, and places where it’s cold in the winter, we generally see utilities more expensive,” doxo Director Liz Powell said.

The company says Charlottesville is the 38th most expensive city in Virginia for household expenses.

