People returning, exchanging gifts despite most Christmas shopping online this year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Stores are starting to see customers looking to return gifts.

“I was excited to open the gift shop yesterday, and I’ve got to be excited to see what I can trade it out for today,” Sharon Lorish said Monday, December 26.

Returns and exchanges are not the only reason why some people are out at the stores the day after Christmas.

“We got a gift card for Christmas, and we’re coming in to see what we can get for our gift card,” Jackie Smith said.

“I did almost all of my shopping online, because I had a shoulder replacement in the fall,” Lorish said. “I haven’t been able to drive yet, so I have a friend who is bringing me here to exchange my gift, but I did everything online.”

The convenience and tracking are part of the reason why some prefer buying online.

“When you send someone a gift, you get a confirmation, so you know they just received it,” Smith said. “If you’re just sending a gift card through the mail, you never know until they you know tell you that they received it.”

