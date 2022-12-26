Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

People returning, exchanging gifts despite most Christmas shopping online this year

(FILE)
(FILE)(WBAY)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Stores are starting to see customers looking to return gifts.

“I was excited to open the gift shop yesterday, and I’ve got to be excited to see what I can trade it out for today,” Sharon Lorish said Monday, December 26.

Returns and exchanges are not the only reason why some people are out at the stores the day after Christmas.

“We got a gift card for Christmas, and we’re coming in to see what we can get for our gift card,” Jackie Smith said.

“I did almost all of my shopping online, because I had a shoulder replacement in the fall,” Lorish said. “I haven’t been able to drive yet, so I have a friend who is bringing me here to exchange my gift, but I did everything online.”

The convenience and tracking are part of the reason why some prefer buying online.

“When you send someone a gift, you get a confirmation, so you know they just received it,” Smith said. “If you’re just sending a gift card through the mail, you never know until they you know tell you that they received it.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stony Point Road sign
Police release name of victim in Stony Point Rd. investigation
Albemarle County Police Department (FILE)
Suspect charged in Stony Point Road homicide
(LGBTQ flag file)
Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage could soon be abolished
Police investigating in the North Berkshire Road area.
Police investigating North Berkshire Rd. shooting, woman taken to hospital
Photo provided by the Albemarle County Police Department.
Albemarle Co. police make arrest in package theft investigation

Latest News

Sign for People And Congregations Engaged with Ministry (PACEM) (FILE)
PACEM working to meet shelter demand
Christmas tree recycling programs in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.
Albemarle Co., Charlottesville Christmas tree recycling schedule and locations
(FILE)
Report: Average Charlottesville utility bill higher than statewide average
Western Virginia Water Authority logo
Water Authority expects increase in water line breaks this week