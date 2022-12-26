Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Frozen pipes are bursting, shutting businesses down in central Virginia

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Due to freezing temperatures in central Virginia, some places were closed Monday, December 26, due to pipes bursting.

The ACAC locations at Albemarle Square and on Pantops were both closed the day after Christmas. It says the Pantops location will stay closed until further notice, but the Albemarle Square spot is expected to reopen Tuesday.

Restaurants and shops at Piedmont Place in Crozet were also closed today due to frozen pipes.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stony Point Road sign
Police release name of victim in Stony Point Rd. investigation
Albemarle County Police Department (FILE)
Suspect charged in Stony Point Road homicide
(LGBTQ flag file)
Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage could soon be abolished
Police investigating in the North Berkshire Road area.
Police investigating North Berkshire Rd. shooting, woman taken to hospital
Photo provided by the Albemarle County Police Department.
Albemarle Co. police make arrest in package theft investigation

Latest News

Outside of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health participating in national gun safety campaign
(FILE)
People returning, exchanging gifts despite most Christmas shopping online this year
Sign for People And Congregations Engaged with Ministry (PACEM) (FILE)
PACEM working to meet shelter demand
Christmas tree recycling programs in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.
Albemarle Co., Charlottesville Christmas tree recycling schedule and locations