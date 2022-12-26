Albemarle Co., Charlottesville Christmas tree recycling schedule and locations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville and Albemarle County parks and recreation departments are preparing for their Christmas tree recycling programs.

All decorations, stands, and nails must be removed before you drop off your tree.

The city will have curbside pick-up the week of January 9. This will follow its weekly trash schedule. Trees need to be curbside by 7 a.m.

If you live in the county, you can drop your tree off at one of seven sites:

1. Rivanna Solid Waste Authority’s McIntire Recycling Center on McIntire Road in Charlottesville

2. Darden Towe Park on Elk Drive

3. Crozet Park in Crozet

4. Greenwood Community Center in Greenwood

5. Chris Greene Lake Park in Earlysville

6. Scottsville Community Center in Scottsville

7. Walnut Creek Park, off Old Lynchburg Road

They are open Monday, December 26, through January 20.

