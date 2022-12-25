Santa Claus visits patients and families at UVA Children’s Hospital

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After delivering presents all night, Santa made sure to stop by UVA Children’s Hospital Sunday to hand out gifts to kids and families there.

“We’re doing one of the things that is really the meaning of Christmas; giving joy and comfort to many children this in a hospital,” Santa said.

William is 22 months old and spending his Christmas in the hospital.

“This good Samaritan donor is an unknown person to us, but it gave William his Christmas miracle, and he had his liver transplant 11 days ago,” Maria Bell, William’s mother, said.

Now, after the transplant, not only are the holiday spirits high, but so is the relief for the family.

“We’re just grateful that he’s healthy and doing well, and that’s the best Christmas gift we could honestly ask for,” Bell said.

William hasn’t seen his siblings for more than two weeks. That wait came to an end Sunday, as the hospital allowed them to visit for the holidays.

Although a hospital isn’t usually the most joyous place to celebrate, special moments like reunions or Santa visiting help remind those of the Christmas season.

“I was able to go in and to kind of surprise the family, and certainly the little baby, and we all just had a joyous time, took lots of pictures, and gave them a lot of ‘ho ho ho.’ So, it just felt good because of a surprise for the extended family that the baby woke up and saw Santa and his eyes lit up and man, my eyes lit up even more. And so, it’s like, yes, so that’s something that I think it’s going to stick with Santa for the next 364 days,” Santa said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.