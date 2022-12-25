Advertise With Us
Pleasant but Chilly Christmas Day

Week Trends Warmer and Drier
By Dominique Smith
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Christmas Day starts of cold, but temperatures are expected to reach just above freezing for the day with somewhat breezy conditions. Past Christmas Day, the region will remain dry and seems to warm to above average temperatures for the New Year, although there is a chance for rain showers.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the low teens.

Christmas Day: Sunny and breezy. Highs in the low 30′s. Lows in the teens.

Monday: Mostly sunny and calm. Highs in the mid 30′s. Lows in the low 20′s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40′s. Lows in the 20′s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50′s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in around 60.

New Years Eve: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain. Highs in the upper 50′s.

