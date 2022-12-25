One person taken to hospital after fire at Botetourt Co. residence

BOTETOURT Co., Va. (WDBJ) - One person is in the hospital and displaced after a fire in the 4700 block of Phyllis Road Sunday afternoon.

Roanoke Co. Fire and Rescue say they responded at around 12:12 p.m. for a report of a chimney fire. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire leaving the rear of the building.

Only one person was there at the time of the fire and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The fire went from the chimney to the attic.

A tanker shuttle brought water to the fight due to the lack of hydrants in the area. A cause and damage estimate are yet to be determined.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.