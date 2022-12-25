Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

One person taken to hospital after fire at Botetourt Co. residence

Credit: Roanoke Co. Fire and Rescue
Credit: Roanoke Co. Fire and Rescue(Credit: Roanoke Co. Fire and Rescue)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTETOURT Co., Va. (WDBJ) - One person is in the hospital and displaced after a fire in the 4700 block of Phyllis Road Sunday afternoon.

Roanoke Co. Fire and Rescue say they responded at around 12:12 p.m. for a report of a chimney fire. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire leaving the rear of the building.

Only one person was there at the time of the fire and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The fire went from the chimney to the attic.

A tanker shuttle brought water to the fight due to the lack of hydrants in the area. A cause and damage estimate are yet to be determined.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stony Point Road sign
Police release name of victim in Stony Point Rd. investigation
Albemarle County Police Department (FILE)
Suspect charged in Stony Point Road homicide
Police investigating in the North Berkshire Road area.
Police investigating North Berkshire Rd. shooting, woman taken to hospital
Photo provided by the Albemarle County Police Department.
Albemarle Co. police make arrest in package theft investigation
(FILE)
Plastic bag tax starts Jan 1. in Charlottesville and Albemarle County

Latest News

Santa Claus comes to UVA Children's Hospital
Santa Claus visits patients and families at UVA Children’s Hospital
Charlottesville Fire Department (CFD) (FILE)
First responders working during the holidays
(LGBTQ flag file)
Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage could soon be abolished
(FILE)
Christmas morning church service