First responders working during the holidays

Charlottesville Fire Department (CFD) (FILE)
Charlottesville Fire Department (CFD) (FILE)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville firefighters are answering emergency calls this Christmas Day, helping the community stay safe.

“When you think of the fire service, in general, it’s going to have its ups and downs as day-to-day just like any other profession,” Captain Clifton Dooms said. “We try our best to be optimistic and positive for the situation until we can return to our respective families.”

Firefighters say they see more calls during these colder months.

