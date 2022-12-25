Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Cold and Dry Christmas with Slow Warming Trend Ahead

Next System to bring Rain
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperatures start out in the single number and teens Christmas morning. Wind chills a little colder. Parts of the region will get just above freezing this afternoon.

A slow warming trend for the last week of the year. Remaining dry through Friday. Warming to the lower 60s by Friday afternoon.

New Year’s weekend outlook is looking wet at times. Keep checking back for updates.

Christmas Day, Sunday: Sunshine with highs in the low to mid 30s. Not as windy.

Sunday night: Clear and cold. Lows in the 10s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the 20s.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Sunshine and seasonable. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Friday: Milder and mainly sunny. Highs lower 60s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stony Point Road sign
Police release name of victim in Stony Point Rd. investigation
Albemarle County Police Department (FILE)
Suspect charged in Stony Point Road homicide
Police investigating in the North Berkshire Road area.
Police investigating North Berkshire Rd. shooting, woman taken to hospital
Photo provided by the Albemarle County Police Department.
Albemarle Co. police make arrest in package theft investigation
(FILE)
Plastic bag tax starts Jan 1. in Charlottesville and Albemarle County

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6pm
NBC29 Weather 6PM
App graphic generic
Pleasant but Chilly Christmas Day
Remaining Cold and Dry Christmas Weekend
Heavy Snowpack Northwest
Josh Fitzpatrick's Cold Christmas Weekend Update