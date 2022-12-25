Cold and Dry Christmas with Slow Warming Trend Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperatures start out in the single number and teens Christmas morning. Wind chills a little colder. Parts of the region will get just above freezing this afternoon.

A slow warming trend for the last week of the year. Remaining dry through Friday. Warming to the lower 60s by Friday afternoon.

New Year’s weekend outlook is looking wet at times. Keep checking back for updates.

Christmas Day, Sunday: Sunshine with highs in the low to mid 30s. Not as windy.

Sunday night: Clear and cold. Lows in the 10s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the 20s.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Sunshine and seasonable. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Friday: Milder and mainly sunny. Highs lower 60s.

