Christmas morning church service

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Families and friends gathered for a special Christmas service at Jefferson Park Baptist Church Sunday morning.

“The service is like most of our services: We’ll be singing Christmas carols, specifically, walking through the Luke narrative of the birth of Christ. And then meditating on the Word from John,” Pastor Keith Goad said.

Pastor Goad says today’s service is extra special with Christmas falling on a Sunday.

