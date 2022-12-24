Virginia lawmakers to consider free dual-enrollment courses for high schoolers

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - High school students can go to their own classes as well as college-level classes at the same time, but that costs money that many families do not have. A new plan that would make dual enrollment free for more students is now gaining traction.

“We share interest in making sure that college is accessible for everyone in the regions that we serve,” PVCC President Jean Runyon said. “We know that higher education really creates opportunities for success for our graduates and also in the communities in which we live and work.”

Runyon says that PVCC is working closely with high school teachers to make sure more students have free access to the dual enrollment courses they need.

“We actually found that the majority of students statewide right now are not paying for dual enrollment courses,” Joint Legislative Audit Analyst Brittany Utz said. “Students in about 58% of divisions don’t pay and 63% of students within those divisions don’t pay. In the remaining divisions, students are paying anywhere from $4 to $64 per credit hour, and the average is about $33 per credit hour.”

Not all schools are providing the same level of financial assistance, however.

“Only about 20% of dual enrollment students statewide are economically disadvantaged, and we found that in a lot of school divisions, they are able to provide tuition and fee waivers for those students so that they can take courses at no cost,” Utz said. “We have a couple of recommendations in our report that get at that. One is to eliminate tuition and fees charged by community colleges and school divisions for dual enrollment courses that are taken on the college or on the high school campus.”

That money could come from state lawmakers in Richmond. Utz report is one of the things they will be considering when they convene in January.

