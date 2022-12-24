Suspect Charged in Stony Point Road Homicide
Published: Dec. 24, 2022
ALBEMARLE CO, Va. (WVIR) - The suspect in the Stony Point Road homicide is now charged. The Albemarle County Police Department has charged 31-year-old Dominic Gaskins from Orange, Virginia, with the murder of 37-year-old Sabrina Elizabeth Jenkins.
He is also being charged with the following:
18.2-32. Second-degree murder
18.2-53.1. Use of firearm in commission a felony
18.2-308.2. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Gaskins is currently being held in the Central virginia regional jail.
