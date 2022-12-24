Advertise With Us
Shoppers rush to the store for Christmas dinner groceries

(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Last minute shoppers are heading to Walmart to do some grocery shopping for their Christmas dinners.

“I think it’s going to be pretty crowded. Pretty crazy, but I’m prepared for it. I’m a big dude. I can handle them all,” shopper Brandon Scott said. “We’re going to go ahead and do ours tonight, so that’s why I’m doing it always last minute, but I’m here.”

Many shops will have different hours for the holidays, so be sure to check before you head out.

