Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Remaining Cold and Dry Christmas Weekend

Less Wind Christmas
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 4:32 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Christmas Eve will feature wind chills still near or below zero this afternoon. Arctic blue sky across the region.

Less wind overnight and Christmas. Starting Sunday morning frigid. High temperatures will get just above freezing later in the afternoon for parts of the area.

A slow warming trend next week. Remaining dry through Friday. Warming to the lower 60s by next Friday afternoon.

New Year’s weekend outlook is looking wet at times. Keep checking back for updates.

Saturday: Arctic blue sky sunshine. Blustery, cold winds. Highs in the teens for the Shenandoah Valley. Mid 20s for central Virginia.

Saturday night: Clear with a lighter wind. Lows will range from 9 to 15 degrees.

Christmas Day, Sunday: Sunshine with highs in the low to mid 30s.

Sunday night: Clear and cold. Lows in the 10s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the 20s.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Sunshine and seasonable. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Friday: Milder and mainly sunny. Highs lower 60s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stony Point Road sign
Police release name of victim in Stony Point Rd. investigation
Police investigating in the North Berkshire Road area.
Police investigating North Berkshire Rd. shooting, woman taken to hospital
Photo provided by the Albemarle County Police Department.
Albemarle Co. police make arrest in package theft investigation
(FILE)
Plastic bag tax starts Jan 1. in Charlottesville and Albemarle County
Anthony Paige. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
Charlottesville police release suspect’s name in 14th St. NW shooting

Latest News

NBC29 Weather
NBC29 Weather 5PM
Station App graphic
Below Freezing Wind Chills Overnight
Tracking Flash Freeze and Below Zero Wind Chills
Feeling Below Zero
Below Zero Wind Chills