Remaining Cold and Dry Christmas Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Christmas Eve will feature wind chills still near or below zero this afternoon. Arctic blue sky across the region.

Less wind overnight and Christmas. Starting Sunday morning frigid. High temperatures will get just above freezing later in the afternoon for parts of the area.

A slow warming trend next week. Remaining dry through Friday. Warming to the lower 60s by next Friday afternoon.

New Year’s weekend outlook is looking wet at times. Keep checking back for updates.

Saturday: Arctic blue sky sunshine. Blustery, cold winds. Highs in the teens for the Shenandoah Valley. Mid 20s for central Virginia.

Saturday night: Clear with a lighter wind. Lows will range from 9 to 15 degrees.

Christmas Day, Sunday: Sunshine with highs in the low to mid 30s.

Sunday night: Clear and cold. Lows in the 10s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the 20s.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Sunshine and seasonable. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Friday: Milder and mainly sunny. Highs lower 60s.

