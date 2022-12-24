Advertise With Us
Local vendors provide for last-minute shoppers at Christmas Eve Market

(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For some last-minute shoppers, the Christmas Eve Market on Water Street gave people a chance to find the perfect gift from more than 40 vendors.

Despite the cold temperatures, vendors and shoppers came out to the event.

“It’s brutal. I’m from Florida originally, but you have to be out here and support the community and really just embrace the cold,” Sawsome Woodworking Owner Todd Vlazny said. “The sun’s out, so people are venturing out there, no longer hibernating, so it’s picking up a little bit.”

Some were shopping for some Christmas sweets as well.

“It makes me feel honored in a way that people choose me to kind of like get their last-minute sweets for Christmas day tomorrow,” T Sweetz Owner Tameron Washington said.

No matter the cold or time of year, local vendors were happy to sell and meet the community.

“It’s a lot of work for all the vendors to get their products out here throughout the week. From the turnaround from one market to the next is very quick, but to see all the people happy and commenting positive on the products, it’s really good. It’s good to have the support of the community and to support them back,” Vlazny said.

