Dominion Energy crews make significant progress restoring power after severe wind

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Dominion Energy crews made significant progress overnight restoring power to 93% of the 224,000 customers impacted by Friday’s severe wind.

Dominion says its crews will continue working around the clock today and that nearly all customers affected by the windstorm will have their power restored by 11:00 p.m. this evening.

Dominion noted that if a restoration project extends beyond that timeframe, they will proactively contact those customers.

Estimated restoration times can be found on the Dominion Energy mobile app and website and will be continually updated as crews assess damage and begin making repairs.

Those who are without power can contact 211 to find warming shelters and other emergency resources in their community.

If you see a downed pole or wire, please report by calling 866-DOM-HELP and stay at least 30 feet away. The line could be energized and dangerous.

