Below Freezing Wind Chills Overnight

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperatures continue to plummet throughout the evening. A wind chill advisory will remain in effect until early morning Christmas Eve. Areas with moisture could see ice and overnight. And while wind advisories have expired, winds may still gust up to 35 mph, so it may feel even colder.

Christmas Eve: Wind chill advisories expire. Mostly sunny but cold. Highs in the teens and 20′s. Lows in the teens.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny but breezy. Highs in the 30′s. Lows in the teens.

Monday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the 30′s. Lost in the 20′s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40′s.

Wednesday: Sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 40′s.

Thursday: Sunny and calm. Highs in the 50′s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50′s.

