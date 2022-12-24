Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Below Freezing Wind Chills Overnight

By Dominique Smith
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperatures continue to plummet throughout the evening. A wind chill advisory will remain in effect until early morning Christmas Eve. Areas with moisture could see ice and overnight. And while wind advisories have expired, winds may still gust up to 35 mph, so it may feel even colder.

Christmas Eve: Wind chill advisories expire. Mostly sunny but cold. Highs in the teens and 20′s. Lows in the teens.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny but breezy. Highs in the 30′s. Lows in the teens.

Monday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the 30′s. Lost in the 20′s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40′s.

Wednesday: Sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 40′s.

Thursday: Sunny and calm. Highs in the 50′s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stony Point Road sign
Police release name of victim in Stony Point Rd. investigation
Police investigating in the North Berkshire Road area.
Police investigating North Berkshire Rd. shooting, woman taken to hospital
Photo provided by the Albemarle County Police Department.
Albemarle Co. police make arrest in package theft investigation
(FILE)
Plastic bag tax starts Jan 1. in Charlottesville and Albemarle County
Anthony Paige. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
Charlottesville police release suspect’s name in 14th St. NW shooting

Latest News

NBC29 Weather
NBC29 Weather 5PM
Tracking Flash Freeze and Below Zero Wind Chills
Feeling Below Zero
Below Zero Wind Chills
Standing Water Turns to Ice
Tracking Flash Freeze and Bitter Cold