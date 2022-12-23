UVA Health completes 1000th stem cell transplant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health says that the stem cell transplant program at its cancer center recently finished its 1,000th stem cell transplant.

Stem cell transplants are a curative treatment for many types of blood cancers like leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma. They can also be used to treat blood diseases like aplastic, anemia, and sickle cell anemia.

“The way transplant works is the patient is given a very high dose of chemotherapy, or in some cases, chemotherapy and radiation therapy, that destroys their abnormal cancerous bone marrow and replaces it with bone marrow or blood-forming stem cells from a normal donor,” Doctor Karen Ballen said.

Dr. Ballen says much of the work she does is dedicated to preventing and treating complications after transplant.

