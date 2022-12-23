Advertise With Us
U.S. relies on Virginia as 7th leading contributor of Christmas Tree growth and sales

By Dominga Murray
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A lot of country’s festive greenery comes from right here in the Commonwealth.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says the Virginia is home to one of the biggest Christmas tree suppliers.

“Virginia actually does well with Christmas tree sales. We are the 7th leading U.S. state for growth in sales of Christmas trees. Virginia Christmas tree farmers have grown an inventory of a little more than 4 million Christmas trees, and it generates sales of almost $12 million annually,” VDACS Market & Development Director, Rob Davenport said.

Other states and even other countries rely on Virginia to help their Christmas tree supply.

