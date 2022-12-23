Tracking Flash Freeze and Below Zero Wind Chills

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A strong arctic cold front will blast across the region on this Friday. Temperatures will plummet quickly to the 20s and 10s. Any standing water will freeze causing icy, slick areas!

Winds will gust to 40 to 65 mph! The strongest winds will be over the higher elevations through Friday evening. Wind chills, or feels like temperatures will be well below zero this afternoon through Saturday morning!

Expect a dry and cold Christmas weekend.

Temperatures modify to the lower 50s by later next week.

Friday: Early rain/snow shower. Turning drastically colder with a strong wind. Watch for icy areas as temperatures drop to the 20s and 10s. Wind chills below zero.

Friday night: Dangerously cold with lows in the single numbers. Wind chills below zero! Watch for icy areas.

Saturday: Arctic sunshine. Gusty winds. Highs in the 10s and 20s. Wind chills below zero, especially in the morning. Lows in the single numbers and teens.

Christmas Day, Sunday: Sunshine. Less wind with highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Lows in the teens.

Monday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs mid 30s. Lows lower 20s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 40s. Lows lower 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 40s. Lows mid 20s.

Thursday: Milder and mostly sunny. Highs lower 50s.

