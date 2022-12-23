Advertise With Us
STAB’s Kymora Johnson flourishes into one of country’s best

By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The St. Anne’s-Belfield Girls’ Basketball Team is off to a great start this season with a record or 8-1.

The team has one of the best players in the country in Kymora “Mo” Johnson. The 5′8″ point guard is already signed to play for the University of Virginia.

“I have this deep passion for the game and I think that started at an early age,” Johnson said.

“When she came into the program as a 7th grader, you saw something different. She played against boys growing up, she was a basketball player, she wasn’t a girl playing basketball,” Coach Phil Stinnie said.

This season, Johnson is averaging 22 points per game, as well as six assists and seven rebounds.

“I try to get rebounds, steals, and blocks. All the little things,” Johnson said. “Including dapping my teammates up and being a good leader.”

“She makes everyone better. She sees things that sometimes we don’t see,” Stinnie said.

Johnson says she has always dreamed of playing in the WNBA, but first there is college. She turned down offers from about 50 schools, deciding to stay close to home.

“She has everything in her bag, and she’s selfless and she can take over a game at any time off the court. She’s a high-character kid,” UVA Women’s Basketball Head Coach Mox said.

Johnson says her goals for this season at STAB is just to have fun, but to also win big.

