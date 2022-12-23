Advertise With Us
Freezing temperatures may affect your car battery

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperatures are dropping close to the single digits around parts of the area, which may make it harder to start your car.

“Most of the time you have low tire pressures. This time of year, with temperatures up and down, that changes. Sometimes your battery may be hard to start, that’s really affected by the cold weather,” Bob’s Wheel Alignment Shop Manager Todd Archer said.

Archer says these problems can be avoided.

“If you’re having a battery issue, you’d have to replace the battery. Tires are usually just checking the air pressure and filling them back to what they’re supposed to,” he said.

Archer says this is one of the busiest times of the year for the shop.

“Really check your wiper blades, make sure they’re in good condition. Check all your fluids, as far as the levels, and maybe get your antifreeze checked to make sure the temperature of that where it needs to be for the cold,” he said.

