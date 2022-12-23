Dominion Energy responds to power outages and preps for more

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With wind gusts up to 65 mph through Friday night and forecasted wind chills below zero on Saturday morning, Dominion Energy is preparing its crews for potential outages in Central Virginia.

“We know it’s hard to lose power when it’s going to be this cold during the holidays,” Dominion Spokesperson Jeremy Slayton said. “We’re dealing with a storm with high winds. The biggest thing we have to worry about are trees and tree branches. They may fall off the trees and may fall over into powerlines.”

Dominion is trimming back trees that are very close to lines to prevent this issue.

“We have crews out in the field assessing damages as they occur as they’re reported. We’re just working tirelessly to make sure when they do occur, we’re responding quick and restoring power,” Slayton said.

Slayton says the best way to report an outage is through Dominion’s website or its mobile app.

As of Friday afternoon, Dominion Energy says a little over 2,900 customers in Albemarle County and 571 customers in Charlottesville do not have power.

