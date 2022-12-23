Advertise With Us
CFD has tips for staying safe through freezing temperatures

With the extreme drop in temperatures, emergency medical technicians with the Charlottesville Fire Department are sharing tips on how avoid serious injuries.
By Madison McNamee
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

They say hypothermia is the concern this weekend. To avoid that, they advise protecting any exposed skin if you are outside and utilizing resources like shelters and public businesses if you do not have heat inside.

“Normal body temperature is 98.6, impaired judgment can occur at 95 degrees, and at 91 degrees, it may be difficult to maintain consciousness or coordinate movement. So we’re pretty concerned about people being out in the elements during these cold days and nights,” CFD firefighter and EMT Mark McLeod said.

CFD says if you see anybody with hypothermia or if you have it or think you may have it, call 911.

