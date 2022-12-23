Arctic Blast Arrives Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rain persists, clearing late this evening, but rain and snow make their way back to the region early Friday morning with the arrival of an arctic cold front. Following will be a severe drop in temperatures and ice in areas with moisture. Winds will also need to be taken into account as gusts could exceed 50 mph. Downed trees and power outages are possible. It will be important to plan travel ahead of the Christmas weekend, emergency kits recommended.

Tonight: Cold rain for much of the evening. Lows in the 30′s and 40′s.

Friday: Arctic cold front arrives. Early morning rain and snow, followed by frigid temperatures, wind chills as low as -17 and wind gusts up to 65 mph.

Christmas Eve: Coldest day of the season. Highs in the 20′s, lows in the single digits and teens.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, but still cold. Highs in the 30′s, lows in the teens.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30′s. Lows in the 20′s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, but warming. Highs in the 40′s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40′s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50′s.

