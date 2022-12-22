Advertise With Us
Wintry mix falling in the Shenandoah Valley

By Hailey Wilt
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain is expected to cause slick roadways for the morning commute in the Shenandoah Valley.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is advising against non-emergency travel due to conditions being right for the appearance of ice on the roadways.

As of 4 a.m., Dec. 22, roadways are reported to be clear in the 11-county VDOT Staunton District, but conditions are expected to change rapidly throughout the morning.

Those who must drive should use extreme caution and always wear a seatbelt.

