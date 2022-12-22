Advertise With Us
UVA Health named Center for Excellence by the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation has named UVA Health as a center for excellence.

Doctor Mitch Rosner is a professor of medicine and chair of UVA Department of Medicine. He says autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease is the fourth leading cause of kidney failure.

“The cysts grow that can be painful, and about 10% of the people that have also developed that have no family history,” Dr. Rosner said.

The doctor says UVA Health is one of 28 centers to receive the recognition. He says they offer nutritionists, genetic counselors, and genetic testing.

“We do research here on polycystic kidney disease, so patients have access to the best and newest clinical trials. We’re on the cutting edge of new discoveries to try to improve the care of patients,” Dr. Rosner said.

