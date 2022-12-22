UVA Health breaks down contagion timelines for ‘tripledemic’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s the giving season, but you’re going to want to make sure you’re not giving any illnesses to your friends and family.

Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 are all spreading fast, as a part of what is being referred to as the “tripledemic.”

“We really need to protect one another. If you’re feeling sick, it’s never been a good time, but particularly not a good time this year to come together and expose people,” Doctor Costi Sifri with UVA Health said.

It is a good time to brush up on how long you are contagious with respiratory viruses, so you can be sure you won’t expose anyone.

“COVID is a tricky virus, because it can be shared not just with coughing and sneezing and sort of the things that sort of transmit flu or other types of respiratory viruses, but really even the act of talking or singing,” Dr. Sifri said.

That makes coronavirus’ contagion period a bit riskier. Dr. Sifri says you’re contagious with it about two days before you develop symptoms, and that lats for anywhere between five to 10 days afterwards.

“But importantly, and in the fine print for the next five days after that, to still consider yourself potentially infectious,” Sifri said.

For those next five days, Sifri advises only leaving isolation for things like grocery shopping.

“We really encourage people to continue to mask after those five days, even if they’re feeling well,” the doctor said.

The flu is the other main virus in the air right now, which Dr. Sifri says is one of the fastest viruses.

“You go from exposed to developing the flu, usually, in a couple of days,” he said.

The doctor says you’re usually contagious a day or two before you show symptoms, and that goes until you don’t have a fever anymore without help from medications.

“You’re going to be able to spread virus for about five to seven days, on average, for most individuals,” Sifri said.

RSV is the third part of this tripledemic. Sifri says it can linger longer in children and seniors.

“With the onset of symptoms - that’s when you have the highest amount of virus - and that’s when you’re doing the things that really spread the virus, so coughing and sneezing,” Dr. Sifri said.

In order to avoid any of these illnesses ahead of the holidays, Dr. Sifri recommends getting vaccinated and being careful.

“Go ahead and wear masks, don’t be embarrassed to do so,” he said.

