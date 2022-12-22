Thursday Morning Wintry Mix to Rain. Arctic Blast Arrives Friday!

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wintry mix to start early Thursday morning then going over to cold rain. Arctic Blast arrives Friday and Frigid conditions through the Christmas Weekend.

Winter Weather Advisory for the Blue Ridge Mountains, Shenandoah Valley and portions of Central Virginia. Thursday morning, a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain to develop, then just a cold rain, as temps edge up. Be prepared for icy conditions Thursday morning. Temperatures rise into the upper 30s and low 40s by predawn Friday. An Arctic cold front will cross the region shortly by daybreak Friday. Brief rain and or snow showers, will accompany the front in the morning.

The Arctic air mass then follows the rest of Friday with falling temperatures, strong, gusty winds, bitter wind chills! Winds could gust 30-50+ mph. This may result in some power outages and will make for tough travel over the mountains. The coldest air of the season is here for the Christmas weekend. Dry conditions, but Frigid! Morning lows in the upper 0s and low 10s and daytime highs in the upper 10s to mid 20s for Christmas Eve, Saturday. Subzero wind chills during this time. Sunny and still frigid for Christmas Day, Sunday, but less wind. Daytime highs in the 20s to around 30. Be prepared for this bitter cold! Protect pipes and make sure pets are indoors.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cold. Wintry mix - snow, sleet, freezing rain develops predawn. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Thursday: AM wintry mix - ice - then cold rain. Rain heavy at times late AM and into afternoon. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows steady or rising to upper 30 to low 40s.

Friday: Early AM highs upper 30s to low 40s. Brief rain and or snow showers in the morning. Clearing, Falling Temperatures - Sharply Colder and Windy! Lows mid 0s to low 10s and bitter, subzero wind chills.

Saturday: Christmas Eve - Mostly sunny, brisk and frigid. Highs upper 10s to mid 20s. Bitter wind chills! Lows upper 0s to mid 10s.

Sunday: Christmas Day - Mostly sunny, very cold, not as windy, Highs mid 20s to around 30. Lows low to mid 10s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs low to mid 30s. Lows upper 10s to around 20.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows low 20s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, chilly. Highs low 40s.

