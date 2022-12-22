Advertise With Us
Sen. Jennifer McClellan wins 4th District Democratic primary

McClellan secured the victory with nearly 85 percent of the votes.
McClellan secured the victory with nearly 85 percent of the votes.(WDBJ7)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:56 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Senator Jennifer McClellan has won the Democratic nomination for the 4th congressional district.

The Democratic Party of Virginia confirmed the results shortly after 4 a.m. after ballot counting continued into the night.

Alexis Rodgers, who serves as the chair of the 4th congressional district says voter turnout on Tuesday was the largest firehouse primary in Virginia history - as over 27,000 voters cast their ballots.

McClellan secured the victory with nearly 85 percent of the votes.

Senator Joe Morrissey got second with about 14 percent of the vote.

Morrissey released a statement saying “I want to congratulate Senator McClellan, her supporters, and especially, her family on her win today. Virginia has never sent a Black woman to congress. That will change next year. This is progress of which we all can all be proud of.”

McClellan will deliver her acceptance speech at 10 a.m.

She will face off against Republican Leon Benjamin on Feb. 21 to fill the seat of late Congressman Donald McEachin.

Watch Sen. McClellan’s Victory Speech:

