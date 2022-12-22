Ragged Mountain Running & Walking Shop gives portion of proceeds to nonprofits

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s the 12 Days of Giving over at Ragged Mountain Running and Walking Shop in Charlottesville.

The Lorenzoni family chose 12 different nonprofits, and one will get 10% of the store’s profits each day. This is the second year of the new tradition at the store, and the Lorenzoni’s say it’s always hard to narrow down which nonprofits are a part of it, as they wish they could include more. The family tries to incorporate ones that they’ve connected with throughout the year.

Owner Alec Lorenzoni says giving back like this helps build a sense of community in Charlottesville.

“It’s just that time of year that you just want to reflect on things you’re thankful for. We’re all thankful to be a part of this community and the people that work so hard, maybe, you know, not in the limelight. So, it’s just our small way of saying thanks,” Lorenzoni said.

If you visit the store for a last-minute gift in the coming days, the proceeds will benefit either the Rivanna Trails Foundation, the Saunders Monticello Trail, or Piedmont CASA.

