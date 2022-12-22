Police investigating homicide on Stony Point Rd.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a homicide along Stony Point Road.

ACPD announced Thursday, December 22, that first responders were called out for the report of an unconscious person in a vehicle on the roadway in the 5200 block around 9:30 p.m. last night. There, they found a body with multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives believe the shooting was an isolated incident, and that there is no larger threat to the public.

The identity of the victim is currently being withheld by the department.

Anyone with information is asked to call ACPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at 434-269-5807 or CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000 or crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

