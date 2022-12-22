Harrisonburg Fire Department gives heating safety tips ahead frigid weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With some people in the valley possibly losing power in the cold on Thursday and Friday it’s important to be cautious when using a portable gas generator or a kerosene heater. The Harrisonburg Fire Department (HFD) stresses the importance of having a working carbon monoxide detector.

HFD said there are also a number of things to remember when running your home on a gas generator.

“Make sure it’s sitting outside, not near a window, and make sure it’s able to vent into the atmosphere. Any heater that you’re using such as a kerosene heater, propane heater, or fire heater, that they’re able to vent, they’re burning properly, and have a tip hazard,” said Deputy Chief Jody Quesenberry, of the Harrisonburg Fire Department.

When using a gas heater Quesenberry said it is especially important to check the batteries in your carbon monoxide detector and to test its alarm before using the heater.

“We highly recommend carbon monoxide detectors just in case it’s not burning properly. Even if you have your house vented if it’s not burning properly you could have an overwhelming amount of carbon monoxide in your room or home,” he said.

HFD said it will provide free carbon monoxide detectors to any city resident who does not have one.

When it is time to refuel a gas heater Quesenberry said it must be done outside after the heater has completely cooled off. He said there are a number of other safety tips to keep in mind when using any type of heater.

“One issue is the space around your auxiliary heater. If you still have power and you’re using space heaters make sure you at least have three feet of space around it and the cord is plugged directly into the wall. We do not recommend extension cords,” he said.

Quesenberry added that heaters should have a tip hazard so they shut off automatically if tipped over. He said that anyone with heating safety questions should call HFD’s nonemergency line at 540-434-4436.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.