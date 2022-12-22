ACFR gives safety tips ahead of winter weather

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Fire Rescue is encouraging people to be prepared in case of an emergency as freezing temperatures are forecasted this holiday weekend.

This includes making sure you have a plan to stay warm if you lose power and keep your pipes from freezing.

Tips include knowing where the water shut off is in case there is a burst and leaving a slow drip going as it’s harder for pipes to freeze with water running through them.

“Having a plan for what you will do should you lose power; how will you heat the home? More importantly yourselves but certainly the pipes are concerned, as well,” ACFR Emergency Management Deputy Chief John Oprandy said.

ACRF encourages people to sign up for CodeRED emergency alerts and to visit ready.gov for more information.

