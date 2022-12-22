Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

AAA suggests to check your car batteries before brutal cold weather

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:54 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - With temperatures falling to extremely cold levels the next few days, your car batteries could turn weak.

Morgan Dean from AAA Mid-Atlantic said that at 0 degrees, a car battery loses 60 percent of its strength while the engine needs twice as much power to start.

Car batteries typically last 3 to 5 years but due to pandemic travel habits, the life of the battery may be shorter.

“Everything we went through in 2020 and even into 2021, where people were driving their vehicles a lot less... they weren’t putting as many miles on them and by not driving it. They also weren’t recharging that battery as regularly as they would have normally, so we are actually seeing batteries not quite make that lifespan in some cases,” said Dean.

Dean said during winter, at least 30 percent of their calls for assistance are due to battery problems.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating in the North Berkshire Road area.
Police investigating North Berkshire Rd. shooting, woman taken to hospital
The Madison Greene Humane Society
Animal shelter trying to stay open after losing nonprofit status, bookkeeping error
(FILE)
Charlottesville police investigating shooting in 14th St. area
Anthony Paige. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
Charlottesville police release suspect’s name in 14th St. NW shooting
(FILE)
Plastic bag tax starts Jan 1. in Charlottesville and Albemarle County

Latest News

Albemarle County Fire Rescue (FILE)
ACFR gives safety tips ahead of winter weather
(STOCK)
Police investigating homicide on Stony Point Rd.
Wintry mix falling in the Shenandoah Valley
300 poinsettas donated to hospital patients
Local greenhouses donate 300 poinsettias to Sentara RMH patients