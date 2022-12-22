AAA suggests to check your car batteries before brutal cold weather

(WHSV) - With temperatures falling to extremely cold levels the next few days, your car batteries could turn weak.

Santa is basically sending in the Arctic air from the North Pole for Christmas weekend.

The colors are temps below 32°

Our lows tonight, will basically be highs Saturday but we also have the high wind Saturday 🥶 pic.twitter.com/Ei9B2Usfro — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) December 21, 2022

Morgan Dean from AAA Mid-Atlantic said that at 0 degrees, a car battery loses 60 percent of its strength while the engine needs twice as much power to start.

Car batteries typically last 3 to 5 years but due to pandemic travel habits, the life of the battery may be shorter.

“Everything we went through in 2020 and even into 2021, where people were driving their vehicles a lot less... they weren’t putting as many miles on them and by not driving it. They also weren’t recharging that battery as regularly as they would have normally, so we are actually seeing batteries not quite make that lifespan in some cases,” said Dean.

Dean said during winter, at least 30 percent of their calls for assistance are due to battery problems.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.