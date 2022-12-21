Sunny and seasonal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The last few hours of fall will feature partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s. Clouds will thicken tonight. Thursday morning will feature a light mix of rain, freezing, and sleet. As temperatures warm, a change over to all rain will develop. Meanwhile, cold and windy conditions will be on tap Friday. Friday morning a brief snow shower will be possible. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & chilly, High: mid 40s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, late mix after midnight, Low: low 30s

Thursday: Early mix, changing to rain, High: low 40s...Low: upper 30s

Friday: Early snow showers, clearing, windy, & colder, High: mid 40s...Low: low teens

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 20s...Low: low teens

Christmas: Mostly sunny, High: low 30s...Low: mid teens

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: upper teens

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s

