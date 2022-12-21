SPCA needs help paying for Daffodil’s surgery

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The SPCA is looking to raise money to help a dog named Daffodil.

Daffodil has issues with her heart and mobility but is still able to bring joy to the people around her.

“She’s from Durham, North Carolina,” SPCA Director of Veterinary Services Anna Sims said. “She most obviously has some orthopedic disease; both of her knees are immediately luxated.”

Daffodil was also dealing with a severe infection in her mouth when she first arrived, though the SPCA was able to fix that.

“Daffodil does best with soft foods, canned food, because of her lack of teeth. She doesn’t have any chewing teeth at this stage,” Sims said.

Moving is also a challenge for Daffodil, because her right hip is out of the socket.

“It’s actually sitting in an abnormal place, grinding on her pelvis, which causes her pain and discomfort when she runs. She has a has a very abnormal gait as a result of orthopedic abnormalities. She’s very playful, but she just can’t keep up with the other dogs,” Sims said.

The SPCA is looking to raise $5,400 to cover Daffodil’s upcoming surgery and care.

