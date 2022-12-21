Advertise With Us
Solstice Winter Market at IX Art Park on Wednesday, canceled Thursday

Mural at IX Art Park
Mural at IX Art Park(wvir)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Winter Solstice Market is coming to IX Art Park Wednesday, December 21.

The event brings together more than 50 vendors to give people an opportunity to get some Christmas shopping done.

“It covers artisan gifts. So, just for like little last-minute gifts will be great. Maybe that dish you have to bring over for Christmas that you haven’t prepared, or grocery shopped for, you probably can get it here,” Marketing Director Maria Vitale said.

The Winter Solstice Market will only be going on Wednesday evening from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. It is canceled Thursday due to the expected inclement weather.

