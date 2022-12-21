Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Shenandoah National Park seeking information on missing person

James Alan Cattley’s vehicle was found at Turk Gap Parking, mile 94.1 on the Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah National Park is seeking information from park visitors on a missing person.

James Alan Cattley’s vehicle was found at Turk Gap Parking, mile 94.1 on the Skyline Drive in...
James Alan Cattley’s vehicle was found at Turk Gap Parking, mile 94.1 on the Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park.(WHSV)

According to SNP, James Alan Cattley’s vehicle was found at Turk Gap Parking, mile 94.1 on Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park. Cattley had filed a backcountry permit on Sept. 22 for the Appalachian Trail with an anticipated exit of Oct. 6.

Cattley is a 66-year-old white man, weighing around 125 lbs. with blue eyes, long gray hair and a beard. He wears shoes with an orthopedic lift.

If you have information or have been in the Turk Gap area since Sept. 22, please call or text their tipline at 888-653-0009 or email nps_isb@nps.gov or go to go.nps.gov/SubmitATip.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Greene Humane Society
Animal shelter trying to stay open after losing nonprofit status, bookkeeping error
Police investigating in the North Berkshire Road area.
Police investigating North Berkshire Rd. shooting, woman taken to hospital
(FILE)
Charlottesville police investigating shooting in 14th St. area
Anthony Paige. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
Charlottesville police release suspect’s name in 14th St. NW shooting
The Dodge pickup is either gold or a light brown color and possibly an older 1500 model
VSP seeking tips in assault and hit-&-run incident in Augusta County

Latest News

One dead, another injured after crash in Weyers Cave
Amtrak released a statement saying that a train carrying 243 passengers from Richmond to Boston...
Man dies after being struck by train in Henrico
Charlottesville Police Department.
Charlottesville Police Civilian Oversight Board meets for the first time since new police chief named
CASPCA in need of foster homes