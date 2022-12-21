Police seeing more drugged than drunk driving in Charlottesville area

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Both Albemarle County police and Charlottesville Police are encouraging people to keep themselves and others safe from driving under the influence.

“Drunk driving is always an issue. We saw recently that drunk driving arrests have been going down, however there’s also the problem of drugged driving arrests, which unfortunately in recent history have been going up,” ACPD Master Police Officer Katherine Kane said.

There are three steps to check if someone if under the influence in the standard sobriety test. The eye check, the walk and turn and the one leg stand.

“When the officer makes contact with the person, they’re looking for unusual responses, unusual odors and difficulty with small muscle movements like handing the officer your license, handing them your registration,” Kane said.

In the county, DUIs are down by 5% compared to the last three years. DUI related crashes are also down.

“We’re looking for unlicensed drivers. We’re looking for anyone who shouldn’t be behind the wheel. We’re also looking to make sure people’s inspections are taken care of and that their vehicle is generally safe.” Kane said.

Charlottesville police’s numbers tell a different story. CPD says it has seen a 38% increase in DUI arrests this year compared to this time last year.

Despite this increase, CPD says there are not any additional enforcement efforts planned due to short staffing.

ACPD Officer Kane says that some people don’t think they can get a DUI if they drive high.

“I want to make everyone aware that now with marijuana being much more available and much more socially acceptable, that it is still very possible to get a DUI while you’re under the influence of marijuana, just as if you were under the influence of alcohol,” Kane said.

Officer Kane says to take a beat and think about if you should really be driving.

“I think sometimes people forget the roadways are the public roadways, so we’re out there trying to keep everybody safe because everyone has a right to be safe on the roadway,” Kane said.

